

CTV London





London Health Sciences Centre announced today that they will need to drastically slash staff hours as part of a plan to deal with a $24-million budget deficit.

LHSC says they will be reducing enough hours that equates to a loss of 165-fulltime positions.

The hospital network is one of London’s biggest employers, from front line health care workers, to support staff, and research.

The hospital says they want to mitigate the effect on staff by implementing temporary hiring freezes of non-clinical staff, natural attrition, and non-union voluntary exits.

It was not immediately clear how many jobs may be eliminated through these means.

The hospital says it needs to find $28-million dollars in savings going into the next fiscal year.

All departments have been asked to identify saving strategies equal to upwards of 2.5 per cent of their budget.