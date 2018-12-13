

Celine Moreau, CTV London





London Health Science Centre has received top marks when it comes to the safety of staff and patient practices.

Accreditation Canada has awarded LHSC Accreditation with Exemplary Standing, which is the highest award available through the hospital accreditation program.

The hospital met 100 per cent of the required organizational practices categorized in six safety areas:

safety culture

communication

medication use

workelife/workforce

infection control

risk assessment

LHSC also met 99.7 per cent of Accreditation Canada standards in the area of high-quality care and service.