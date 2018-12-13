Featured
LHSC gets highest rating for treatment of patients, staff
Celine Moreau, CTV London
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 2:30PM EST
London Health Science Centre has received top marks when it comes to the safety of staff and patient practices.
Accreditation Canada has awarded LHSC Accreditation with Exemplary Standing, which is the highest award available through the hospital accreditation program.
The hospital met 100 per cent of the required organizational practices categorized in six safety areas:
- safety culture
- communication
- medication use
- workelife/workforce
- infection control
- risk assessment
LHSC also met 99.7 per cent of Accreditation Canada standards in the area of high-quality care and service.