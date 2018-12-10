

Sean Irvine, CTV London





The London Muslim Mosque formally presented a cheque for nearly $90,000 to the London Health Sciences Foundation on Monday.

It will aid in the training of an international doctor in London.

The money goes towards supporting Dr. Gaeth Alazanean’s training, which has already begun at the London Health Sciences Centre.

This is the first time the mosque has supported the training of a doctor.

It held a major fundraiser earlier this year to support the initiative.

Dr. Alazanean works hand-in-hand with doctors in kidney care at LHSC.

When his two years of training is complete this summer, he'll return to Gaza, where he'll share his enhanced knowledge with doctors in nephrology.

“In gaza strip, we have only five kidney doctors for two million people. So, I hope to help my colleagues improve the level of care, at least in the nephrology department (there),” Alazanean tells CTV London.