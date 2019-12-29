LONDON, ONTARIO -- Sixteen of London's best musicians are collaborating to headline this year's New Year's Eve party at Victoria Park.

Sunday morning, they got together for one last rehearsal ahead of the big night.

"You could bring in a big name, and to the fans of that band, they are really satisfied, but often other leave disappointed," says Mario Circelli the event's manager. "When you put together an all-star band, it gives us an opportunity to control the song book."

Circelli has hand-picked the Forest City London Music Awards All-stars who will perform 24 Canadian hits, and expects those in attendance to "know all of them." This year he is proud that nine of the sixteen members are female musicians.

"This is my first time being part of the group," says vocalist Dana MacCabe who is the lead singer of the band Twinfin. "I've been doing music in this city for 20 years, and I think it's important to showcase local musicians because we are a music city."

The group has a mix of veteran performers, and are now including up and comers as well. Vocalist Tanya Lovell says the group is the best talent around London and the artists who people go out to see at local bars and festivals.

"It's so multi-faceted and this group doesn't normally play with each other," says Lovell. " It's so nice to be able to come together, and create friendships."

Ann Moniz will be pulling double duty Tuesday night. She'll be doing vocals for the All-Stars but also will be leading her band 'Tell it to Sweeney'. They won the Road to New Year’s Eve contest.

" We are an up and coming group," says Moniz. "We play what is referred to as new swing, which is a mix of 20's to 40's swing music. I think we won because we have an excellent brass section."

She joked that any new group who wishes to make it should get some excellent horn players.

Moniz says people should come to the park because the evening is a community event run by people who in this city..

She adds there is so many talented performers and London should be a part of it. The weather is expected to be the best in years for the event, with temperatures around the freezing mark.