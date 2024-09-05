LONDON
London

    • LHSC 'organizational structure review' complete

    London Health Sciences Centre (File)
    According to London Health Sciences Centre, a management organizational structure review has been completed.

    More details are expected to be released at a news conference at 2:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

    In August, seven senior staff members departed the organization in what Interim CEO David Musyj called "difficult but necessary steps" to knock down the hospital's $150-million budget deficit projected for 2025 

    This is a developing story.

