Charges laid after paintball gun fired in London

A weapons investigation earlier this week has led to charges for a London man.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a person reported that a man driving a black pickup truck fired a paintball gun at his vehicle.

Not long after, another person reported a man had fired what looked like a pellet gun at him.

Police searched the area but didn't find anything.

After getting a description, officers saw the suspected vehicle around 1;30 a.m. in the 600-block of Richmond Street near Central Avenue, and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and officers did find a paintball gun and a driver's license with someone else’s name.

A 31 year old is charged with impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration, breach of probation and possess illegal license.