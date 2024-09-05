LONDON
London

    • Charges laid after paintball gun fired in London

    London police
    Share

    A weapons investigation earlier this week has led to charges for a London man.

    Around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a person reported that a man driving a black pickup truck fired a paintball gun at his vehicle.

    Not long after, another person reported a man had fired what looked like a pellet gun at him.

    Police searched the area but didn't find anything.

    After getting a description, officers saw the suspected vehicle around 1;30 a.m. in the 600-block of Richmond Street near Central Avenue, and conducted a traffic stop.

    The driver of the vehicle was arrested and officers did find a paintball gun and a driver's license with someone else’s name.

    A 31 year old is charged with impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration, breach of probation and possess illegal license.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News