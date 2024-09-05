Charges laid after paintball gun fired in London
A weapons investigation earlier this week has led to charges for a London man.
Around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a person reported that a man driving a black pickup truck fired a paintball gun at his vehicle.
Not long after, another person reported a man had fired what looked like a pellet gun at him.
Police searched the area but didn't find anything.
After getting a description, officers saw the suspected vehicle around 1;30 a.m. in the 600-block of Richmond Street near Central Avenue, and conducted a traffic stop.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and officers did find a paintball gun and a driver's license with someone else’s name.
A 31 year old is charged with impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration, breach of probation and possess illegal license.
