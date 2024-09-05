LONDON
London

    • Pretrial hearing Thursday for former junior hockey players

    Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton, New Jersey Devils defenceman Cal Foote, New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod, Calgary Flames centre Dillon Dube, and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart. The five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury. (The Canadian Press) Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton, New Jersey Devils defenceman Cal Foote, New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod, Calgary Flames centre Dillon Dube, and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart. The five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury. (The Canadian Press)
    There's a court appearance Thursday for a pretrial hearing for the five members of the gold medal-winning 2018 Canadian world junior hockey team, charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room.

    The alleged incident happened when the players were in London, Ont. for the Hockey Canada Foundation Gala and Golf event in 2018.

    Defendants include Dillon Dubé, 25, Cal Foote, 25, Alex Formenton, 24, Carter Hart, 25, and Michael McLeod, 25, who is charged with an additional count of sexual assault 'by being a party to the offence.'

