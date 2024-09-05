Pretrial hearing Thursday for former junior hockey players

There's a court appearance Thursday for a pretrial hearing for the five members of the gold medal-winning 2018 Canadian world junior hockey team, charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room.

The alleged incident happened when the players were in London, Ont. for the Hockey Canada Foundation Gala and Golf event in 2018.

Defendants include Dillon Dubé, 25, Cal Foote, 25, Alex Formenton, 24, Carter Hart, 25, and Michael McLeod, 25, who is charged with an additional count of sexual assault 'by being a party to the offence.'