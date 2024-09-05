LONDON
London

    • Boil water advisory in effect from Southwestern Public Health

    Health officials at Southwestern Public Health have issued a boil water advisory.

    The advisory is in effect for the City of St. Thomas, specifically Station Street, St. Catherine Street (north of Curtis Street), Mondamin Street (north of Curtis Street), Hiawatha Street (north of Owaissa Street), Owaissa Street, Antrim Street, Beverley Street, Eagle Street, Omemee Street, Meda Street, Kains Street (east of Hiawatha Street to Station Street), Curtis Street (east to St. Catherine Street).

    The advisory was issued after water sample showed the presence of bacteria.

    While resampling is scheduled, the advisory is issued as a precaution.

