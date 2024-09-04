London Knights season roster in limbo as OHL pre-season gets underway

The London Knights had the shortest possible off-season.

They played the final game of the Memorial Cup tournament on June 2, 2024 and less than three months later, were back on the ice at training camp.

“It's a quick turnaround for everything,” said Knights’ defenceman, Sam Dickinson.

“I think that's what everyone wants, is to play in the last game of the season and then kind of be right back here again.”

The last time they were on the ice was a heartbreaking defeat in Saginaw, Mich. in the Memorial Cup championship game. Dickinson said he didn’t let it ruin his summer.

“Once the game ended, there's nothing really to do about it,” said Dickinson, who was busy after being chosen in the first round of the NHL draft by San Jose.

“For me, it was just move on from it and focus on next year.”

London Knights Defenceman Sam Dickinson during the Green and Gold game in training camp. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)

Now, next year is here.

Some of the Knights’ star players have moved on, and others, like 2023 third-round draft pick PJ Fagan, are trying to crack the roster.

“I’m just listening to the coaches and buy into the system and whatever they tell me to do, just do it,” said Fagan, who played three games with the Knights last year.

He was named the top rookie defenceman in the GOJHL last season with the London Nationals. He is ready to make the jump to the OHL.

“It’s a lot harder competition and a lot more complex,” said Fagan.

“I think I can play at this level with the way I move the puck and see the ice.”

London Knights prospect PJ Fagan is hoping to crack the roster this season (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)

Whether he will have a spot on this team is still to be determined. The Knights roster is in flux, due to potential graduating players and NHL draft picks.

“Every day changes a little bit, depending on what guys are doing,” said Rick Steadman, assistant coach of the London Knights.

“It will depend on who stays at camp, who doesn't come back and all those little intricacies”

The Knights could have logjams when it comes to their over-age and import players.

They get three over-agers, but potentially five who could come back: Owen Willmore, Jacob Julien, Landon Sim, Ruslan Gazizov and Alec Leonard.

They have four import players signed, but if Gazizov and Kasper Haltunnen return, they will have to move two of their four.

Others are gone to NHL training camps, but until they return, the young players will get a chance to impress.

“All these guys have been working hard all summer,” said Steadman.

The London Knights wrapped up training camp and will begin their preseason schedule on Sept. 6, 2024 (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)

“Through the years growing up, these kids want to be here so bad and you can tell on the ice, they really put all the effort in and they’ve been leaving it all out there”.

If Easton Cowan, Denver Barkey, Sam Dickinson and others return for another season in London, the Knights would instantly be the favourites to get back to the Memorial Cup.

“We've still got a lot of unfinished business here,” said Dickinson.

The Knights will begin pre-season play at Budweiser Gardens on Sept. 6 against the Erie Otters.