    OPP arrest two people in Newbury following investigation

    Two people have been taken into custody following an increased police presence in Newbury.

    On Wedneady evening, OPP said there were no concerns for public safety, however the public was being advised to avoid the area of Broadway Street between Henry Street, James Street, and Emmot Street.

    More updates will be provided as they become available. 

     

