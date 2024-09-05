Fire in vacant building on Dundas Street
A fire that broke out at a building on Dundas Street on Thursday morning has thankfully led to no injuries.
Emergency services were called to the scene at the corner of Dundas and Hewitt Streets just before 11:00 a.m., where a deep-seated fire had prompted multiple calls.
As many as thirty firefighters, and nine fire apparatus were on the scene and were able to get the fire under control within half an hour – although that did require them to smash out several windows and cut their way into the building through multiple entry points.
According to London Fire Services Platoon Chief, Colin Shewell, “around 10:37 this morning we received multiple 911 calls in regards to a fire here on Dundas Street. We were able to make an initial offensive attack with our crews inside, and were able to knock down the fire."
Firefighters scope the attic of a building at the corner of Dundas and Hewitt Streets for hotspots in an aerial truck, September 5, 2024 (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)
Although the blaze was largely extinguished within the hour, the efforts continued to ensure that the fire stayed out, "Right now, the fire is under control, we’re looking for hot spots – we’ve activated our aerial operations in the rear of the building and we do have some firefighters on the roof looking for extensions of fire throughout the attic area."
The fire was largely within the structure by the time the crews arrived.
Shewell confirmed that fire inspectors will be on the scene this afternoon, although it's still too early to confirm total damages or the cause of the blaze.
EMS and police were on standby if needed - especially with high temperatures today, and hot tempertaures within the building.
Initial reports indicate that the building is vacant.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Liberal national campaign director Jeremy Broadhurst is stepping down
Embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his governing Liberals have taken another hit with Jeremy Broadhurst quitting his job as national campaign director for the party.
Early election 'more likely' Singh says after pulling out of deal with Trudeau
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement with the Liberals because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'has let Canadians down,' and he's aware that in doing so, an early election is 'more likely.'
Discord users tipped off FBI last year about suspect in Georgia school shooting, report says
Users of the social media site Discord tipped off the FBI last year about the teenager charged with opening fire at a Georgia high school, a sheriff's report said.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Why Singh decided to 'go for broke' and pull out of his deal with Trudeau
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh decided to 'go for broke' and pulled out of a supply and confidence deal with Justin Trudeau. But why now? Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair highlights some possible reasons in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
A French woman whose husband is accused of inviting men to rape her testifies in court
A woman who was allegedly drugged by her now ex-husband so that she could be raped while unconscious by other men testified Thursday that her world collapsed when police uncovered the years of alleged abuse.
Former public servant pleads guilty to breach of trust after directing contracts to own company
The RCMP says a former federal public servant has pleaded guilty to a breach of trust charge connected with financial activities while he worked for Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED).
'Terrifying': Suspect tries to drive over cruiser to escape after police surround stolen Bronco at Mississauga drive-thru
A call about a suspicious vehicle ended with a Ford Bronco sitting atop a Peel police cruiser at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Mississauga Tuesday.
2 Canadians face 36 charges following months-long human trafficking investigation
A Brampton resident is one of the two people facing dozens of human trafficking charges following a 10-month-long investigation that started in eastern Ontario.
China halts foreign adoptions of its children, U.S. seeks further information on pending cases
The Chinese government is ending its intercountry adoption program, and the U.S. is seeking clarification on how the decision will affect the hundreds of U.S. families with pending applications, the U.S. State Department said Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.