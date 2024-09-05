Fire in vacant building on Dundas Street

A fire that broke out at a building on Dundas Street on Thursday morning has thankfully led to no injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the corner of Dundas and Hewitt Streets just before 11:00 a.m., where a deep-seated fire had prompted multiple calls.

As many as thirty firefighters, and nine fire apparatus were on the scene and were able to get the fire under control within half an hour – although that did require them to smash out several windows and cut their way into the building through multiple entry points.

According to London Fire Services Platoon Chief, Colin Shewell, “around 10:37 this morning we received multiple 911 calls in regards to a fire here on Dundas Street. We were able to make an initial offensive attack with our crews inside, and were able to knock down the fire."

Firefighters scope the attic of a building at the corner of Dundas and Hewitt Streets for hotspots in an aerial truck, September 5, 2024 (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)

Although the blaze was largely extinguished within the hour, the efforts continued to ensure that the fire stayed out, "Right now, the fire is under control, we’re looking for hot spots – we’ve activated our aerial operations in the rear of the building and we do have some firefighters on the roof looking for extensions of fire throughout the attic area."

The fire was largely within the structure by the time the crews arrived.

Shewell confirmed that fire inspectors will be on the scene this afternoon, although it's still too early to confirm total damages or the cause of the blaze.

EMS and police were on standby if needed - especially with high temperatures today, and hot tempertaures within the building.

Initial reports indicate that the building is vacant.