

Celine Moreau, CTV London





After announcing a budget shortfall of around $24-million earlier this month, London Health Sciences Centre is now offering buyout packages to hospital staff.

Non-union voluntary exit packages are one of LHSC's budget strategies for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

All non-union employees with a minimum of five years of service are eligible to apply for a package.

LHSC has confirmed non-union staff have started to come forward and are applying for these exit packages.

What is included in the package depends on years of service.

For example, employees with five to 19 years of service will get 12 weeks of their regular salary as a base, plus one week for every year of completed service to a maximum of 10 weeks.

Those numbers increase for employees who have worked at the hospital for more than 20 years.

Currently, LHSC employs a little over 10,000 people and approximately and 30 per cent of them are non-union staff.

Approvals and decisions are expected to be made throughout the summer.