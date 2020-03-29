Abandoned house fire deemed suspicious
Published Sunday, March 29, 2020 11:18AM EDT
Fire at 1246 Richmond St. in London, Ont. on March 28, 2020. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
A house fire on Richmond Street near Western University on Saturday, has been deemed suspicious.
Emergency crews were called to 1240 Richmond Street shortly after 12:30 p.m.
The fire was quickly put out at the vacant home.
An investigator determined the fire was suspicious.
Damage is pegged at $20,000.
The investigation continues.