Legion levelled by fire will be rebuilt

Hepworth/Shallow Lake Royal Canadian Legion members at site of former legion building in Hepworth on Dec. 15, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Hepworth/Shallow Lake Royal Canadian Legion members at site of former legion building in Hepworth on Dec. 15, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver