Legion in Hepworth, Ont. destroyed by overnight fire

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 586 in Hepworth, Ont. has been destroyed by an overnight fire.

Crews were called to the scene around 4 a.m. Friday to find the large building and hall engulfed in flames.

The fire was largely out by daylight, but the legion has been destroyed, along with war medals and memorabilia from local veterans.

The Hepworth legion was also home to the Bruce Grey Music Hall of Fame, and all of that memorabilia has been destroyed as well.

No one was injured although the frigid temperatures made it a difficult situation for local volunteer firefighters.

At its peak, 35 firefighters from across Bruce and Grey counties were on scene.

It’s unclear what sparked the blaze, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

Damage is estimated at $2 million.