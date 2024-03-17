'Keep it going': Easton Cowan sets new London Knights point streak record
Easton Cowan is now the London Knights all-time franchise leader when it comes to points in consecutive games.
The Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick picked up a first period assist Sunday in Windsor to run his total to 34 straight games with a point.
The mark passes the previous record set by Dave Gilmore of St. Thomas, which was set in the 1993-1994 season.
“Congratulations,” said Gilmore from his home in Texas, when contacted by CTV News London Sunday. “Keep it going, Easton. I wish him and the Knights all the best.”
The Knights reached the 100 point mark on the season Sunday, and led the Western Conference with three games remaining in the regular season.
