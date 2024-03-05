Ex-Knight Dave Gilmore 'wishing all the best' to Easton Cowan in pursuit of franchise point streak record
Having lived in Corpus Christi, TX for the past 20 years, Dave Gilmore had no clue his London Knights 33-game point streak record still stood.
“My uncle reached out to my mom after my name surfaced in the news last week,” said Gilmore, a St. Thomas, Ont. native. “I remember the streak, and I remember how I lost it too. We ran into a hot goalie in Jamie Storr who played for Owen Sound and we got shut out as a team.”
Gilmore, who played on a team with future NHL’ers Jason Allison and Nick Stadujar had the streak from October 1993 to January 1994.
“I tell my kids how good I was when I was younger,” joked Gilmore. “My mindset playing with those guys was I almost have to get at least one point a game. Playing with great players makes a difference.”
Gilmore’s record could be in jeopardy.
Mt. Brydges, Ont. native and Toronto Maple Leafs first-round pick Easton Cowan currently sits at 29 straight games with a point. He could tie Gilmore on March 13 in Erie if he keeps at his current pace.
Ex-London Knight Dave Gilmore speaks via Zoom to CTV News London from Texas on March 5, 2024. Gilmore holds the Knights franchise record with a 33-game point streak. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
“A lot of great players have come through here and a lot have gone onto play in the NHL,” said Cowan, who has 30 goals and 83 points this season with nine games remaining. “Looking at that, I feel it’s pretty good. I play a lot, so if I produce I feel like we have a better chance of winning.”
Cowan credits his recent success to “bearing down in practice,” and said hard work translates to games.
After leaving the Knights Gilmore played two seasons for St. Thomas University in New Brunswick, then eight years in minor pro hockey in the U.S.
“At first I was like, ‘I don’t want somebody to break my record,” said Gilmore with a laugh. “Then I started what this kid [Cowan] has been doing and I’m really impressed. I think he’s got a bright future and this would be a feather in his cap.”
Being from southwestern Ontario, Gilmore grew up a big Leafs fan as well as loving the early 1980s Edmonton Oilers teams led by Wayne Gretzky.
“I always want the Leafs to win, so if he [Cowan] can get the Leafs a Stanley Cup that’d be great. He’s got a great future and I wish him all the best,” he said.
David Gilmore scores on a breakaway for the London Knights in this archival footage from 1993. (CTV News London)When Cowan saw some highlights of Gilmore from the CTV News London archives, he was impressed.
“It’s pretty cool that he has 33 games, that’s a lot,” said Cowan. “For now, I’m just going day-by-day.”
Gilmore said with a busy life, and family he has never seen a game at Budweiser Gardens.
However he’s impressed with the success of the franchise under the ownership of Mark and Dale Hunter along with Basil Mcrae.
“I have a game jersey with the old ‘Spider Knight’ logo on it but I love the original logo,” said Gilmore, who sold 50-50 tickets at the London Ice House as a kid, growing up just a few kilometres away.
“I used to work for a junior team here and they would be like, ‘Oh my god, you played for the Knights.’ It’s a good feeling to know what they have done with the program, and I’m proud to be a London Knight.”
Cowan’s pursuit of the record continues on March 6 in Guelph. A potential record-breaking game would be March 15 at home against Sault Ste. Marie.
