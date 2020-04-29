LONDON, ONT -- A man sleeps on the steps of City Hall, hoping for some kind of help, while councilors debate that very issue inside the building.

The man, who identified himself as Ron to CTV News London, says he’s better off on the streets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now that the virus is here I won’t go in the shelters. I’m better off on the street.”

Meanwhile, within the walls of City Hall councillors debated a set of new relief measures aimed at helping people like Ron and those hardest hit by the pandemic.

“In terms of positive interventions to meet the needs we are seeing in the community, I haven't seen a lot of changes yet,” said Deputy Mayor Jesse Helmer.

Helmer pushed for nine relief measures to help local businesses and low income Londoners.

Included in those measures are:

Doubling the loans provided by the housing stability bank ($325,000)

Support 1500 LMCH public housing units with low cost internet service

Deferring rent payment for sixty days in city owned public housing

“We have to be comfortable with a fair amount of imprecision and uncertainty around what is in front of us, and how exactly it is going to be implemented, because speed is of the essence,” said Helmer.

Council unanimously supported the relief measures which will cost $416,000.

That decision comes as city hall already faces an estimated $23 to $33-million shortfall in this year's municipal budget because of the pandemic.

“People are in dire straits; you need to help where you can help. That's the obligation of a compassionate community. We're trying to strike that balance while working through the toughest economic challenge of our time,” said Mayor Ed Holder.

City administration will provide its next update on the projected deficit in June, when its believed the financial impacts of COVID-19 will be better known.

City staff have enacted cost saving measures and are reviewing capital spending.

Rather than reopening this year's budget, council will address the deficit during the 2021 budget deliberations this fall.

Back outside the walls of City Hall Ron has his hopes pinned to another pandemic initiated program run by city hall providing hotel rooms to reduce crowding in shelters.

“I'm staying in front of city hall to see if they can get me a hotel room because I have no access to money or nothing.”

With files from CTV's Justin Zadorsky.