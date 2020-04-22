LONDON, ONT. -- The COVID-19 pandemic has blown an estimated $23 million to $32.8 million dollar hole in London City Hall’s 2020 budget.

The range is based on COVID-19 impacts either ending at the end of June or August.

The report is the first financial update provided by City Manager Lynne Livingstone and City Treasurer Anna Lisa Barbon to city council, and details the impacts to a long list of municipally-funded services.

The numbers are preliminary and based on the best information received to date.

The lost revenue and new costs include:

London Transit Commission ($7.7 - $12 million)

Water/Wastewater Treatment ($2 - $2.8 million)

Investment Income ($1.85 - $3.1 million)

London Police Service ($1.75 - $2.6 million)

OLG Revenue ($1.7 - $2.6 million)

Hotel Tax Revenue ($1.1 - $1.7 million)

RBC Place Convention Centre ($1 - $1.2 million)

Municipalities are not allowed to run a budget deficit, so the report warns, “Any unfounded operating deficit is required to be carried over to be funded through the budget in the subsequent year.”

City staff say they will exercise ‘spending restraint’ this year by minimizing training, holding off purchasing new equipment, and only hiring for critical positions.

Capital construction projects deemed non-essential will be deferred for a year. A list will be prepared at a future date.

The treasurer also recommends redirecting the $3.2 million budget surplus from 2019 towards filling the financial hole.

New assessment growth dollars will only be used for essential growth-related expenses in 2020, freeing up more money to cover pandemic costs.

The staff report about the pandemic’s impact on City Hall finances includes a list of 11 measures council can consider to provide further relief to the community.

The list of potential actions includes:

Municipal COVID Emergency Benefit - $100 to $200 payment for necessities for OW/ODSP recipients ($1.6 million or more)

Housing Stability Bank Program - loans for rental/utility arrears for low incomeLondoners ($325,000)

Close Digital Divide - Additional 1,500 low-income households added to low-cost internet program for three months ($45,000)

Hotel Tax - Extend remittance of Municipal Accommodation Tax from 30 days to 90 days

The staff report does not include potential property tax write offs, nor potentially lost fees related to planning applications.

Currently, those planning fees are believed to only be delayed.

City Hall’s Strategic Priorities & Planning Committee will discuss the report, and ways to further mitigate the pandemic’s financial impacts at its meeting on Tuesday.