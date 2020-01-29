LONDON, ONT -- If you’re in Gimli, Manitoba, you’ll find a Huron County made “ice garage” on a frozen lake.

It’s part of a promotion by Mercedes-Benz Canada, where they test out their performance vehicles on an “ice track” on frozen Lake Winnipeg.

The AMG Driving Academy has been running for the past five years, but this is the first year they added an “ice garage”, made in Hensall by Iceculture.

A five-man team from Iceculture, with help from a two-man crew from Fire & Ice in Saskatchewan worked for a week to build the 54 foot by 40 foot ice structure which consisted of 450 blocks of ice, each weighing over 350 pounds.

While the Mercedes “ice track” will wrap up this week, the “ice garage” will last as long as the cold temperatures remain in Gimli.

Iceculture has been making ice sculptures since 1993, exporting their creations to places like Thailand, Singapore, and South Africa.

Their currently working with Canada Goose clothing, building “ice dressing rooms”, for concept stores across North America.