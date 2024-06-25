LONDON
    • Humidity climbs on Tuesday with chance of showers

    CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said sunshine will start your Tuesday, “A nice mix of sun and cloud, winds picking up out of the south as we head into the afternoon.”

    Atchison is tracking a warm front moving in, adding it’ll be quite gusty later in the day Tuesday with a high of 27, feeling like the mid 30s.

    “The chance for showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon,” said Atchison. “Some instability, but not a wash as we head through the day.”

    Looking ahead to the next seven days, Atchison said we can expect some fluctuation in temperatures.

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Tuesday: Becoming cloudy in the morning with 60 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light near noon. High 27. Humidex 36. UV index 6 or high.

    Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

    Thursday: Sunny. High 24.

    Friday: Sunny. High 27.

    Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

    Sunday: Clearing. High 24.

