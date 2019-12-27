LONDON, ONT. -- Grey-Bruce OPP are investigating after human remains were found in a rural area north of Mount Forest, Ont. on Christmas Eve.

Police say a criminal investigation is underway in the Township of Southgate after the remains were found in the area of Southgate Road 10, east of Highway 6.

The OPP Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services, Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are all involved in the investigation.

Updates are expected to be provided to the public as they become available, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.