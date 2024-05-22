'Hot and steamy' to start off on Wednesday
Wednesday will be hot and steamy to start off, with a mix of sun and cloud mid morning with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front starts to move in.
"The winds gusting in advance of that front, out of the southwest, 30 with gusts to 50 km/h, it's going to be extremely hot and humid into the afternoon. It's gong to feel like the mid-30s," said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.
There is the chance of showers and thunderstorms any time throughout the day on Wednesday as the front approaches with lots of instability across southern Ontario.
"Any time a front comes through and you have an air mass that is this hot and humid, there is the potential for thunderstorms to develop. So heading into the afternoon we could still see some active weather as the front pushes off to the east,"
The normal daytime high for this time of year is around 20 C and the low around 9 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 early this morning. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 13.
Thursday: Sunny. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.
Monday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Happy tears' of victim's sister after prison attack on serial killer Robert Pickton
Cynthia Cardinal said she was 'overwhelmed' with happiness when she received a text message on Monday with the news that serial killer Robert Pickton, who murdered her sister, was attacked in prison. She called it 'karma.'
DEVELOPING Republican National Committee in Washington evacuated after blood vials received in package
The headquarters of the Republican National Committee in Washington, D.C., was briefly evacuated on Wednesday morning after a suspicious package containing two vials of blood was delivered to the building, the police said.
Fish oil supplements may raise risk of stroke, heart issues, study suggests
As an excellent source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, daily fish oil supplements are a popular way to keep the risk of cardiovascular disease at bay.
Woman found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017 matches identity of missing person in Switzerland
Genetic genealogy has helped Toronto police identify a woman who was found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017.
Montreal photographer captures dramatic Canada goose vs. fox fight on video
A Montreal photographer captured the moment a Canada goose defended itself from a fox at the Botanical Garden.
Interpol says more than 1,500 stolen Canadian vehicles identified since February
Interpol says more than 200 stolen Canadian vehicles have been found each week across the globe since February.
Thunderstorms with tornado risk in some areas in Ontario, snow elsewhere in Canada
Canadians can expect a mixed bag of weather, with forecasts warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and snow in some areas across western Canada.
opinion Biden steals debate issue from Trump campaign, makes it his own
Donald Trump had spent weeks needling U.S. President Joe Biden for his refusal to commit to a debate. But Washington political columnist Eric Ham describes how in one fell swoop, Biden ingeniously stole the issue from the Trump campaign and made it his own.
'All hell broke loose': Passengers on Singapore Airlines flight describe nightmare at 37,000 feet
Passengers on a Singapore Airlines flight hit by severe turbulence on Tuesday described a sudden, dramatic drop as 'all hell broke loose' on board the Boeing airliner carrying 229 passengers and crew.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.