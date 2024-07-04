Hospitals in Bruce, Grey, Huron and Owen Sound receive nearly $3 million in funding

Nearly $3 million in funding for hospitals in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound and Huron-Bruce Hospitals was announced by MPP Lisa Thompson last week.

The largest recipient was Brightshores Health Systems, with locations in Owen Sound, Meaford, Southampton, and beyond, who received over $1.3 million.

Brightshores said “We are grateful to receive these funds and rely heavily on infrastructure dollars from the Province to keep facilities running smoothly in our multiple facilities across Grey and Bruce. This year we opened a new hospital in Markdale which certainly helps with infrastructure repair and replacement costs, however our other facilities are aging and these funds are needed to keep pace with facility maintenance.”

Across the province 129 hospitals and 58 community health care facilities are receiving a total of $228 million through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund in 2024 and 2025.

“Our government recognizes the important role hospitals have in the delivery of rural health care and I’m pleased that the hospital infrastructure funding has been secured in continued support,” said Lisa Thompson, MPP for Huron-Bruce.