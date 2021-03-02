LONDON, ONT. -- Three people were injured following a head-on crash Tuesday morning near Listowel.

Emergency crews were called to the two vehicle collision around 8 a.m. on Perth Road 164, between Line 87 and Line 88.

Police say a passenger van lost control slammed into an SUV.

The driver of the van was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

A passenger of the van and the driver of the SUV received minor injuries.

A 42-year-old Trenton Ont. man has been charged with careless driving.