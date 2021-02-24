LONDON, ONT. -- A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of two men in connection to several unsolved break and enters across southwestern Ontario.

In the early hours of Feb. 19, a Perth County OPP officer was investigating a report of a suspect rummaging through unlocked vehicles in North Perth when they saw a vehicle not stop at a stop sign.

During a traffic stop the officer noticed the vehicle matched the description of a suspect vehicle from a serious of break-ins at businesses that began in October.

Seven businesses in Seaforth, Parkhill, Forest, Lucknow, Hanover, Walkerton and Listowel have been victim to break-ins that had similarities, leading police to believe they were all linked.

While officers were speaking with the two men in the vehicle another break and enter was reported at a business on Wallace Avenue North in Listowel, Ont.

The driver and passenger matched surveillance footage and were arrested for the break and enter.

Following further investigation police determined they were the suspects from the previous break-ins as well.

A 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both of Huron East are facing several charges in relations to the break-ins.