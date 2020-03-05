Handgun, more than $15K in drugs seized by London police
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 2:22PM EST
A handgun was seized in London, Ont. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Source: London Police Service)
LONDON, ONT. -- A London man is facing six charges after police seized cocaine and crack cocaine along with a handgun, ammunition and cash on Wednesday.
Police say a 29-year-old London man was arrested at an Adelaide Street North address over a firearms offence and a subsequent vehicle search led to the seizure.
Among the items found were:
- semi-automatic handgun
- 12 rounds of ammunition
- cocaine valued at $14,000
- crack cocaine valued at $2,800
- two cellular phones
- $350 in cash
As a result, the man has has been charged with four separate firearms charges as well as two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday in relation to the charges.
