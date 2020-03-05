LONDON, ONT. -- A London man is facing six charges after police seized cocaine and crack cocaine along with a handgun, ammunition and cash on Wednesday.

Police say a 29-year-old London man was arrested at an Adelaide Street North address over a firearms offence and a subsequent vehicle search led to the seizure.

Among the items found were:

semi-automatic handgun

12 rounds of ammunition

cocaine valued at $14,000

crack cocaine valued at $2,800

two cellular phones

$350 in cash

As a result, the man has has been charged with four separate firearms charges as well as two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday in relation to the charges.