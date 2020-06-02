LONDON, ONT. -- June is Indigenous History Month, a time for all Canadians to celebrate the history and diversity of indigenous communities.

The OPP Haldimand County Detachment said they honour contributions by indigenous peoples.

"The OPP is proud of the relationships we have built over the years with our indigenous communities. We will strive and continue to build on these relationships in the communities we serve and beyond" said Haldimand County OPP Detachment, Staff Sergeant Belinda Rose.

June is the 24th anniversary of National Indigenous Peoples Day, which will be held on June 21.