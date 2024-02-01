Grey County mourns loss of Delton Becker
A long-time public servant in Grey County has died.
Delton Becker was Grey County’s warden in 1989, 1997, and 1998. He also spent 25 years on Grey County Council.
Becker was instrumental in creating the Grey Roots museum near Owen Sound and received the Governor General’s Sovereign Medal for volunteers.
