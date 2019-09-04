

CTV London





Middlesex OPP are issuing a warning about another scam that some residents are falling for.

The information comes from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC).

The scam involves offers of a grant for the public, promising money.

OPP say fraudsters will collect personal and financial information, upfront fees, and leave consumers with empty promises.

The most common grant suggests government money is available for some consumers who may qualify.

The consumer is asked to complete an application and receives confirmation that they qualify.

The consumer then has to decide how much money they would like to receive based on the fee they are willing to pay.

The promise is that the more they give upfront, the more they will receive, police say.

A variation of the scam, includes someone receiving a message from a friend saying they received a free grant and encouraging the person to follow their lead.

Police say the message is from the fraudster who hacked the account.

Police say if you are the recipient of a fraudulent call, text or email, or if you've been a victim of a fraud, you should call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by calling 1-888-495-8501 or visit www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.