

CTV London





A telephone scam that authorities have seen in other centres across the country is now hitting London.

London Hydro customers – mostly businesses - have been contacted by an individual claiming they are calling from London Hydro’s disconnection department.

The person will provide an account number and advise the customer to contact them regarding disconnection of their account for non-payment.

Hydro officials say some calls are demanding a specific payment amount. In one case, a London company was stung for $800, paying in gift cards.

Local Hydro wants the public to know they do not contact customers by phone to demand payment and they do not use a toll-free number.

Customers receiving these calls should contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495- 8501.

London Hydro would also like customers to contact them if they receive one of these calls.