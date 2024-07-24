Grand Theatre announces new executive director

The Grand Theatre has a new executive director.

Lyndee Hansen, who served as production manager and then producer at the Grand Theatre over the last nine years, has been named to the role.

“The very first professional theatre production that I ever saw was Godspell at the Grand Theatre, in the box seats at six years old, and it was that moment that set the course for what has been a beautiful life as a theatre lover,” said Hansen.

According to the board of directors, working in partnership with Artistic Director, Rachel Peake, Hansen will drive the administration, audience engagement, strategic business planning, and fundraising pillars of the Grand Theatre. She will provide strategic vision, financial oversight, and support to the Grand Theatre’s senior leadership teams in maintaining and expanding upon an open and welcoming culture that reaches everyone in contact with the company.

Hansen is also an award-winning arts leader and has been recognized nationally for outstanding administrative and managerial leadership within the Canadian professional theatre community.

She assumes the Grand’s executive leadership as of July 29.