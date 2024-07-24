Grand Theatre announces new executive director
The Grand Theatre has a new executive director.
Lyndee Hansen, who served as production manager and then producer at the Grand Theatre over the last nine years, has been named to the role.
“The very first professional theatre production that I ever saw was Godspell at the Grand Theatre, in the box seats at six years old, and it was that moment that set the course for what has been a beautiful life as a theatre lover,” said Hansen.
According to the board of directors, working in partnership with Artistic Director, Rachel Peake, Hansen will drive the administration, audience engagement, strategic business planning, and fundraising pillars of the Grand Theatre. She will provide strategic vision, financial oversight, and support to the Grand Theatre’s senior leadership teams in maintaining and expanding upon an open and welcoming culture that reaches everyone in contact with the company.
Hansen is also an award-winning arts leader and has been recognized nationally for outstanding administrative and managerial leadership within the Canadian professional theatre community.
She assumes the Grand’s executive leadership as of July 29.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
2 Canadians being 'sent home immediately,' removed from Olympic team after drone incident
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
Wildfire north of Calgary prompts evacuation alert, highway closures
A wildfire is prompting evacuations and highway closures north of Calgary.
EXCLUSIVE Canadian company at the centre of alleged international pyramid scheme: authorities
Foreign governments say hundreds of thousands of people in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lost savings to a company headquartered in Canada. This investigation from the IJF and CTV News shines a new light on how Canadian shell companies and registries were used to pull off the scheme.
Wildfire evacuees ordered to leave Jasper find relief after long journey to safety
Some wildfire evacuees who were trapped in traffic for hours while leaving Jasper National Park say they are feeling relieved to have found safety.
Pennsylvania state police commissioner reveals stunning details about Trump shooting
A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled U.S. Secret Service.
Host city revealed for 2034 Winter Olympic Games
Salt Lake City was awarded the 2034 Winter Olympic Games on Wednesday following a vote of the International Olympic Committee.
Plane crashes just after takeoff from Nepal's capital, killing 18 people. Pilot is lone survivor
A plane crashed Wednesday just after taking off from Nepal’s capital, killing 18 people and injuring a pilot who was the lone survivor.
Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
-
-
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 2 dead, 2 injured after 'gun battle' outside Toronto plaza: police
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping