'Good riddance': Norwich, Ont. residents happy to hear of councillor’s planned retirement

Some residents in Norwich Township are seeing the retirement of a councillor as a potential opening to have the flag ban in their community reversed.

After nine years in municipal office, John Scholten, 76, is stepping down effective Dec. 31, 2023.

Scholten was the councillor who proposed a motion to ban non-government flags, including pride flags, from flying on municipal property.

His motion was approved in a 3-2 vote.

“Thanks for your service, absolutely, but what has happened in the last few months since the bylaw was passed, I'm sorry, but yeah, good riddance,” said Heather Pember, a Norwich resident.

On Tuesday's agenda, Scholten submitted a letter to Mayor Jim Palmer, council and the CAO stating his plans to retire for personal and family reasons at the end of the year.

His letter said he’s grateful to the mayors, city staff and councillors he’s worked with.

“I will miss all the good rapport I have enjoyed with you all,” he wrote.

He wished to remain as the counclllor on the police services board (PSB) until the end of the year, but council decided he will be replaced after the next PSB meeting.

A Norwich Township Council meeting on Aug 8, 2023 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

CTV News London spoke with Scholten as he was waiting outside during a closed session of council.

He declined CTV’s News London’s request for an on-camera interview, but said everything he needs to say was written in the letter.

He added that he is “stepping away for personal reasons to take care of his ailing wife.”

His retirement will create another vacancy, after Ward 2 Coun. Alisha Stubbs resigned after the flag vote.

“We're looking at a September by-election for the seat for Ward 2,” said Lee Robinson, Norwich Township CAO.

Val Haley ran against John Scholten in the last municipal election, and plans to run in a by-election if that’s how Norwich Township council decides to replace the Ward 1 seat. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

He added, “It is September 18, and the candidates will be certified by the end of the day today and nominations have closed. With respect to the announcement of the retirement of Councillor Scholten today, we will be bringing forward a report to council in September that will let the council make a decision as to whether they choose to do an appointment or a by-election.”

Val Haley attended the council meeting on Tuesday. She has been keeping a close eye on council, and one foot in the door after losing to Scholten last election.

“I'm ready to run in a by-election and take my seat on council and move forward with running the township the way it needs to be run,” said Haley. “We need to be fair to everyone in the community. It doesn't matter your religion or your affiliation or your views on anything.”

#OxfordOPP is investigating a theft of multiple flags, including a Pride flag, from an address on Stover St., #Norwich, that occurred August 7th at approximately 4:30 a.m. If you have any info, contact #OPP 1-888-310-1122 or @CrimeStoppersOC at 1-800-222-8477 @OxfordCounty pic.twitter.com/jVadLwTE9k — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 8, 2023

Tensions over the LGBTQ2S+ community have not diminished. On Tuesday, OPP released video of someone caught on camera stealing multiple flags from a house in Norwich.

Pember hopes that both Ward 1 and 2 will see progressive candidates prevail. She eyes a potential opening to getting the flag ban reversed.

“Our kindness, our tolerance, our respect over the years is not been reciprocated in any way, shape, or form,” said Pember. “We've been met with a lot of scripture, a lot of hate speech, and a lot of unnecessary behavior, theft, vandalism, and we're just at a point where enough is enough.”