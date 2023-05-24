After losing the vote, those who lobbied to have pride flags flown in Norwich Township facilities say the fight isn't over

After a vote banning non-governmental flags on township properties passed with a 3-2 vote, Coun. Alisha Stubbs voiced her disappointment, making it clear during the meeting what she felt was at the heart of the issue.

"A lack of leadership by this council that panders to religious groups,” she said.

She implored her colleagues be more compassionate before bowing out.

"Kindness and compassion and knowledge save lives. Read more, learn more, and then do better. Please accept this as my resignation effective immediately," said Stubbs.

She then passed her resignation to Mayor Jim Palmer.

The announcement was followed by a round of applause from LGBTQ2S+ supporters who filled the council chambers.

The morning after, tiny acts of defiance were visible along Main Street. Mock notices were posted on lampposts, one for a lost cat, one for a bake sale, and another encouraging people to support local business -- all featuring pride colours.

Mock notifications posted throughout the downtown of Norwich Township, Ont. on May 24, 2023 feature pride flags without referencing Pride. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

There were also stickers at various locations with a more pointed message for the mayor and two councillors, Adrian Couwenburg and John Scholten, who voted to pass the bylaw. Their names appearing on coloured lines of a progress pride flag with the final line saying, “Shame on you.”

"It's not over. It's really not over," said Jennifer Wild. She attended the council meeting on Tuesday evening. She also belongs to a Facebook group called Norwich Residents for Love and Acceptance.

Wild believes the council has opened themselves up to ongoing appeals.

"Malicious compliance,” is how she defined it. “We're going to object every single thing that anyone tries to put up."

The real test may come when the town goes to hang its Christmas decorations.

"Christmas lights can be offensive to people who are not Christian. They think it can be ugly. They can think Christmas is a representation of the oppression that came from the Catholic Church for our Indigenous populations,” she said.

Alisha Stubbs tenders her resignation at a Norwich Township, Ont. meeting on May 23, 2023 after council passed a bylaw that only allows government flags at township facilities. (Source: Norwich Township) CTV News London attempted to speak with both Alisha Stubbs and Mayor Palmer but were unsuccessful. Stubbs’ friends reached out to her on our behalf, but said that she was clearly still devastated by what happened Tuesday evening.

CTV News London also reached out to Palmer on his cell phone but after identifying ourselves, the line abruptly disconnected. A subsequent attempt went unanswered.

30-year Norwich resident Julia Gole believes it didn't need to get to this point.

"Fly a flag for a month and be done with it,” she said. “It would have been all over by now. This whole bickering back and forth is craziness."

Those supporting the bylaw insist they aren't opposing LGBTQ2s+ residents, but are trying to avoid having to make determinations on an ongoing basis about which symbols can be displayed and which can't.