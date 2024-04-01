Goderich, Ont. shed fire causes $350K in damage

There were some tense moments near downtown Goderich on Monday after a shed caught fire on Newgate Street.

Fire crews arrived late in the morning to find a newly constructed shed engulfed in flames.

Goderich Fire Chief Jeff Wormington said the shed contained an RV that the owner was charging the battery on.

It’s believed that’s where the fire originated.

Fire crews quickly brought the fire under control, but not before it destroyed the shed and RV, at an estimated loss of $350,000.

Wormington said no one was injured in the blaze that was less than a block from downtown Goderich, and for a short time, could be seen kilometres away.