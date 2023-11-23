Funeral procession for London firefighter on Thursday

A funeral procession for Chris Bruinink will take place Thursday morning.

The London fire captain passed away last week after a battle with cancer that started in 2020.

According to a post on social media by London fire, The procession will travel along Wonderland Road between Beaverbrook Road and Southdale Road, onto Southdale Road between Wonderland and Bostwick Road and on Bostwick towards Wharncliffe Road south.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects for Bruinink and his family are encouraged to stand along Wonderland Road between 11:40 a.m. and 12 p.m.

His battle with cancer inspired a campaign by the firefighers association called “LPFFA Strong” — a wristband campaign to raise awareness about cancers afflicting firefighters.