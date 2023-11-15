London firefighter passes away after years long battle with cancer

A beloved London firefighter has died after a battle with Cancer.

A social media post by the London Professional Fire Fighters Association (LPFFA) read, "It is with deep regret and overwhelming sadness that we report the loss and passing of our beloved Captain Chris Bruinink. With his family by his side, Captain Bruinink peacefully and finally rested after a long and courageous battle with cancer."

Bruinink was featured in a CTV News story in January, sharing his battle with cancer that started in 2020.

His battle inspired a campaign by the firefighters association called "LPFFA Strong" — a wristband campaign to raise awareness about cancers afflicting firefighters.

According to LPFFA, funeral services will be with full line of duty death honours.

Chris Bruinink. (Source: @LPFFA/Twitter)