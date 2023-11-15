LONDON
London

    • London firefighter passes away after years long battle with cancer

    A beloved London firefighter has died after a battle with Cancer.

    A social media post by the London Professional Fire Fighters Association (LPFFA) read, "It is with deep regret and overwhelming sadness that we report the loss and passing of our beloved Captain Chris Bruinink. With his family by his side, Captain Bruinink peacefully and finally rested after a long and courageous battle with cancer."

    Bruinink was featured in a CTV News story in January, sharing his battle with cancer that started in 2020.

    His battle inspired a campaign by the firefighters association called "LPFFA Strong" — a wristband campaign to raise awareness about cancers afflicting firefighters.

    According to LPFFA, funeral services will be with full line of duty death honours.

    Chris Bruinink. (Source: @LPFFA/Twitter)

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli tanks enter Gaza's Shifa Hospital compound

    Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces entered a hospital early Wednesday that they claim Hamas operates out of. Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, said Israeli tanks were inside the medical compound and that soldiers had entered buildings.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News