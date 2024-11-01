Suspect arrested in hate-motivated assault in London

London police have arrested a suspect in relation to a hate-motivated assault.

Scott Edward Trinacty, 61, has been charged with one count of assault.

As reported on Tuesday, police said a man was with his family in a park near King Street and Thames Street, when an unknown man approached.

According to officers, the suspect allegedly made derogatory comments towards the victim, before reportedly assaulting him.

The victim reported minor injuries but did not need medical help.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims posted to social media on Tuesday saying, “A London Muslim family was targeted & a member assaulted while at the park - a place that should be safe and joyful,”

Police have not confirmed the identity of the victim and his family.