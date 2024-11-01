Farmerettes celebrated in Canadian Senate
Senator Rob Black made a point to honour Ontario’s Farmerettes in the Senate on Thursday.
“In a time of great need, these young women from Ontario stepped up to help keep our country going during the two World Wars by working on farms,” said Black during a statement to his fellow Senators yesterday.
About 20,000 Ontario girls between the ages of 16 and 18 volunteered to work on Ontario farms to keep the flow of food going to Canadians and soldiers overseas between 1941 and 1952.
Their effort to fill in for men fighting overseas was largely forgotten, until Exeter researcher Bonnie Sitter started sharing their story.
Sitter has spearheaded a book, calendar, stage production, and documentary about the Farmerettes over the past five years.
Senator Rob Black honours Ontario’s Farmerettes with a statement in the Senate on Oct. 31, 2024. (Source: Rob Black)
On Monday, Canada Post honoured the Farmerettes with their own stamp.
“Today, women play an increasingly critical role in agriculture, with nearly 30 per cent of farm operators in Canada being women. The legacy of the Farmerettes lives on in the vibrant role that women continue to play in farming and agricultural innovation. This stamp serves as a lasting tribute to their remarkable contribution to our nation's history,” said Black.
Sitter, who wrote to every MP to garner their support to get the Farmerettes on a stamp, said Black was the only MP who championed her cause, and she believes his support played a vital role in Canada Post honouring the young women who are now in their mid to late 90s.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Auto theft probe leads to arrest of 59 suspects, recovery of more than 300 stolen vehicles: Toronto police
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
Ont. woman posed as registered nurse in Simcoe County for 4 years: OPP
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
WATCH 'It's mind-boggling': Drought reveals U.S. town submerged in the 1940s
Hundreds of people are flocking to see a rare site in Pennsylvania: remnants of a historic town that is usually underwater.
Democrats Abroad Canada warns U.S. voters to take action ahead of possible Canada Post strike
Democrats Abroad Canada is warning Americans that a potential postal workers strike this weekend could affect the ability to vote in next week's election.
B.C. mayor's 'luxury' trip to Dubai climate conference was against ethics rules: commissioner
New Westminster Mayor Patrick Johnstone's all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai for a climate conference last December violated the city's Code of Conduct for Council Members and the Community Charter, the city's ethics commissioner has ruled.
Caught on camera: Edmonton police run over woman during welfare call
An Edmonton Police Service officer was caught on camera running over a woman with a marked cruiser last month.
Bradley Barton's sentence upheld by appeals court in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue
An appeal has been denied to extend the sentence of an Ontario trucker who killed a woman in his Edmonton hotel room in 2011.
Secret Service report offers new details on failures during Trump assassination attempt
A new Secret Service report into the July assassination attempt against former U.S. president Donald Trump said multiple staffers knew about clear line-of-sight risks but found them 'acceptable' and that farm equipment intended to obstruct the view from the nearby building where the gunman opened fire was never used.
Meet Decoy Ohtani, perhaps the most valuable pet of the World Series
The Dodgers' most valuable pet: Decoy Ohtani, dog of Shohei, has become a fixture of Dodgers — and dog — fandom.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.