Farmerettes celebrated in Canadian Senate

Senator Rob Black made a point to honour Ontario’s Farmerettes in the Senate on Thursday.

“In a time of great need, these young women from Ontario stepped up to help keep our country going during the two World Wars by working on farms,” said Black during a statement to his fellow Senators yesterday.

About 20,000 Ontario girls between the ages of 16 and 18 volunteered to work on Ontario farms to keep the flow of food going to Canadians and soldiers overseas between 1941 and 1952.

Their effort to fill in for men fighting overseas was largely forgotten, until Exeter researcher Bonnie Sitter started sharing their story.

Sitter has spearheaded a book, calendar, stage production, and documentary about the Farmerettes over the past five years.

Senator Rob Black honours Ontario’s Farmerettes with a statement in the Senate on Oct. 31, 2024. (Source: Rob Black)

On Monday, Canada Post honoured the Farmerettes with their own stamp.

“Today, women play an increasingly critical role in agriculture, with nearly 30 per cent of farm operators in Canada being women. The legacy of the Farmerettes lives on in the vibrant role that women continue to play in farming and agricultural innovation. This stamp serves as a lasting tribute to their remarkable contribution to our nation's history,” said Black.

Sitter, who wrote to every MP to garner their support to get the Farmerettes on a stamp, said Black was the only MP who championed her cause, and she believes his support played a vital role in Canada Post honouring the young women who are now in their mid to late 90s.