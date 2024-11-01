LONDON
London

    • Assault with pipe in St. Thomas, suspect at large

    (CTV News file image) (CTV News file image)
    Share

    St. Thomas police say a man was seriously injured after he was attacked with a pipe.

    According to police, the victim was walking to work on Redan Street around 5 a.m. Thursday when he assaulted.

    Police said the suspect and the victim were not known to each other and the suspect is still at large.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News