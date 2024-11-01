LONDON
London

    • Nine vying for vacant Kincardine council seat

    Municipality of Kincardine headquarters in October 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Municipality of Kincardine headquarters in October 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    Nine people have been certified as candidates to fill the vacant seat on Kincardine council, following the untimely passing of Doug Kennedy.

    Kennedy, a longtime volunteer in the community and Ward 1 councillor for six years, passed away in August.

    Council will hold a special council meeting on Nov. 6, where they will select one of the nine candidates to fill Kennedy’s vacancy.

    The nine candidates are Christina Bandomir, Christopher Bianco, Kevin Fournier, Melville Scott McPherson, Jason Munro, Carole Robertson, Chandrashekhar Tripathi, Stellina Williams, and Scott D. Wilson.

    Late Kincardine councillor, Doug Kennedy. (Source: Municipality of Kincardine)

