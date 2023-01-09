London firefighters rally around cancer afflicted colleagues
Chris Bruinink has always wanted to be a firefighter — and that’s not changed at 50, even as he begins a third battle with life-threatening cancer.
A cancer he and others are certain was caused by a job he cherishes.
“Love the job, and never regret it even now. This is occupational cancer, but I still don’t regret doing this job.” Said Bruinink.
His battle with cancer began in November 2020. He’d been feeling tired and passed out at a fire scene.
After a short break, he returned to work only to collapse at another blaze. This time, what he thought was a heart issue was diagnosed as cancer.
“I had a stage four tumour right at my appendix and colon,” he said.
Bruinink underwent months of treatment and seemed to be improving. He had even returned to work, training new recruits.
Then, just two days before the graduation ceremony he learned his cancer was back.
Following surgery in the U.S., he has just begun another round of chemotherapy.
But he is not facing it alone. Bruinink relies on his wife, his grown children and a much larger family of fellow firefighters.
“You know we’re here for you,” stated London Professional Fire Fighters Association President Jason Timlick.
Chris Bruinink is seen holding one of the wristbands as part of a new campaign to raise awareness about cancers afflicting firefighters. Jan. 9, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
He invited Bruinink to the fire station to give him the first wristband in a new campaign to raise awareness about cancers afflicting firefighters.
“This is killing us. We need to educate everybody and make sure those who are battling cancer are supported,” Timlick said.
The bands labelled “LPFFA Strong”, will be worn by 440 members of the fire service and their supporters.
January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness month. The disease is now the number one killer of firefighters in North America.
Beyond encouraging public support, it is hoped LPFFA Strong bands will serve as a reminder to firefighters to follow procedures at scenes.
“The reality is when we go in there, we are a giant sponge... We’re absorbing it. We’re ingesting it and it gets on our hands and we touch our mouths,” said Bruinink.
One area safety and cleaning procedures have changed in is the equipment room. Firefighters now have two sets of gear at all times and each is frequently sanitized and inspected.
London Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Gary Bridge said his department is "doing all it can" to maximize safety.
“I’ve worked with several members that have been impacted by cancer. It drives me to do what I do every day, to do research and look at options so this doesn’t happen to anyone else in the fire service,” said Bridge.
And ultimately, Bruinink is speaking out to ensure that happens.
But as he prepares for the next stage in his fight for life, he also takes comfort in knowing he can now take the support of his fellow firefighters with him.
“I know for a fact that no matter what, they are there,” he shared through emotion.
A limited amount of LPFFA Strong wristbands will be made available to the public during January.
