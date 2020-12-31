LONDON, ONT. -- A special weather statement has been issued for much of southwestern Ontario for New Year's Day.

Freezing rain is likely to begin late Friday afternoon into the evening affecting parts of southwestern Ontario and the Golden Horseshoe.

A period of freezing rain is expected, which could bring ice, transitioning to rain or snow in the evening.

The system could affect everyone from Windsor and Sarnia in the west to Oxford and Wellingon counties in the east, and from Grey-Bruce in the north south through Elgin and Norfolk counties.

Associated with a low pressure system that is moving north from Texas, the exact track and timing of the freezing rain is uncertain.

Freezing rain warnings are likely to be issued through Environment Canada.