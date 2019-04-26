Featured
Four injured in single vehicle crash
Provincial Police provided this photo of the crash on Highway 54 on Friday April 26, 2019.
CTV London
Published Friday, April 26, 2019 7:35AM EDT
Provincial police are investigating a single vehicle crash in Brant County that left four people with serious injuries.
The crash was reported just after midnight on Highway 54 west of Number 6 School Road.
The driver and three passengers were all taken to local hospital with serious injuries.
A photo from the scene provided by OPP shows a red sedan with heavy damage flipped onto its roof.
Highway 54 was closed overnight while police investigated.
Police have not indicated if any charges are pending.