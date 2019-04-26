

CTV London





Provincial police are investigating a single vehicle crash in Brant County that left four people with serious injuries.

The crash was reported just after midnight on Highway 54 west of Number 6 School Road.

The driver and three passengers were all taken to local hospital with serious injuries.

A photo from the scene provided by OPP shows a red sedan with heavy damage flipped onto its roof.

Highway 54 was closed overnight while police investigated.

Police have not indicated if any charges are pending.