Three London teens and a fourth man have been charged after being found in a stolen vehicle near Seaforth, with one teen carrying a loaded firearm.

Huron County OPP say an officer stopped for an SUV parked on the side of Huron Road (Highway 8) with its hazard lights on around 10:20 p.m. Monday night.

After checking the licence plate, the officer found the vehicle had been reported stolen from London.

The occupants then told the officer they had run out of gas and were waiting for a friend to return with the fuel.

Soon after, that young male was dropped off with a jerry can of gas by a Good Samaritan who had stopped to help.

A search found the teen was carrying a concealed, loaded firearm, and eventually all four males were arrested and charged.

As a result, a 14-year-old from London has been charged with

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

carrying a concealed weapon

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

tampering with serial number of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a weapon

knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a prohibited firearm

two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

two counts of fail to comply with Youth Criminal Justice Act sentence

A 15-year-old from London was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with a Youth Criminal Justice Act sentence.

Another 15-year-old from London was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, failing to comply with recognizance by breaching curfew and failing to comply with a Youth Criminal Justice Act sentence.

A 31-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, obstructing a Peace Officer and failing to comply with a probation order.

All four were being held in custody pending a court appearance on Wednesday.