Fire crews were kept busy dealing with a massive fire in south London late Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze started around 5:30 p.m. in the building that used to house Hook's restaurant at Wharncliffe and Southdale.

Up to 12 fire trucks and 35 firefighters were called to the scene to battle the stubborn blaze.

An employee of neighbouring Tiger Jack's Bar and Grill was getting off work at 5:30 p.m., noticed smoke coming from the building and immediately called 9-1-1.

It's not clear how it started or if there are any injuries.