Investigation underway after assaults reported at 2 St. Thomas, Ont. high schools

An investigation is underway after two people were assaulted during separate incidents at St. Thomas high schools earlier this week.

According to the St. Thomas Police Service, on Tuesday officers were called by the principal of a local high school who reported that an assault had occurred during class time.

The assault resulted in an injury, with the victim requiring medical attention.

Later that day, police were called by a second parent who reported that their child had been assaulted at another area high school.

St. Thomas police said both incidents remain under investigation.