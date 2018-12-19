

CTV London





OPP have charged five people after a raid at a Richmond Street pot shop.

Investigators say a warrant was executed Dec. 13 at the "illegal cannabis storefront" in London, Ont.

Both OPP and London police were involved in the investigation.

As a result, five people, including four from London and one from Brantford, have been charged with possession for the purpose of selling.

They are all scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in London at a later date.

The OPP say they are continuing to enforce a strategy to "dismantle organized crime groups, eliminate the illegal cannabis supply, remove illegal cannabis enterprises such as store fronts and online, and target the proceeds of crime and assets."