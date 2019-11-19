LONDON - The London Fire department is reminding people to watch what they are cooking after four separate fires in one day.

Fire officials all four of the fires they attended on Monday were the result of distracted or unattended cooking.

Luckily no one was reported injured in any of the fires.

A very busy day for London Firefighters, we responded to four separate fires today all caused by distracted or unattended cooking. We urge Londoners to #LookWhileYouCook #ldnont pic.twitter.com/Dajl2w93hd — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) November 19, 2019

The first fire happened around noon at 250 Springbank Drive.

Shortly after that crews were called to an address on Jenson Road. When crews arrived on scene they could see smoke showing.

Just three hours later fire crews were called to 80 King Edward Avenue for a fire within a unit on the fifth floor of the building.

The final four was another two hours later at an address on Springwood Crescent.

Damage estimates have not been released by the fire department.