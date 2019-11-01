LONDON, Ont. -- A passerby helped rescue an elderly couple from their home Friday morning after a fire broke out.

The fire at a home on Southcrest Drive in west London was quickly brought under control by London firefighters, but it was a citizen who is being credited with rescuing the homeowners.

Crews were called to the home at the corner of Southcrest and Baseline Road West at 9:20 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

There were reports that an elderly man was still inside of the home. Once on scene firefighters learned that a man helped lead a woman and her husband from the home. The elderly man was reportedly disoriented when trying to exit the home.

The rescuer was taken to hospital to be assessed, it is unclear if the homeowners suffered any injuries as well.

Within minutes of arriving on scene firefighters had the fire under control and were ventilating smoke from the home.

The cause of the fire along with total damages is not yet known.

- With files from CTV's Bryan Bicknell